We can’t get over the glazed donut manicure: a step-by-step tutorial The Hailey Bieber inspired mani is this summer's sweetest trend

Krispy Kremes have become our unlikely beauty inspiration. The shimmery glint of our favourite donuts have long transfixed foodies everywhere... but now the O-shaped dessert has cropped somewhere completely unexpected. Our nails.

The ‘glazed donut manicure’ was first spotted on Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Met Gala. It was the “handiwork” (pardon the pun) of none other than LA based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The trend features iridescent sheen on a nude nail, replicating the shine of a… you guessed it, glazed donut.

On July 1st she shared a tutorial on her Instagram account which showed exactly how to get Mrs. Bieber’s decadent mani revealing she used the following products: OPI Stay Strong gel base coat, OPI gel color in Funny Bunny, OPI Stay Shiny top coat, OPI chrome effects in Tin Man Can. Zola reveals she’s “obsessed” with the secret ingredient to achieving the look… the OPI chrome effects powder.

Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure tutorial:

STEP 1: Apply OPI Stay Strong gel base coat and cure it (under the UV lamp) for 30 seconds

STEP 2: Then apply one coat of OPI gel color in Funny Bunny and cure it for 60 seconds

STEP 3: Follow with OPI Stay Shiny top coat and cure it for 60 seconds, after that wipe the nail with alcohol

STEP 4: Rub OPI chrome effects in Tin Man Can over the nail with a small brush, then clean the entire nail with a dust brush

STEP 5: Finish with a top coat and cure it for a final 60 seconds

Vanessa Hudgens is also a fan of the trend

Clearly Hailey is a big fan of this trend, rocking it throughout the press tour for her new skincare line, Rhode. She even posed with a glazed donut (and a glazed donut mani!) in one of the campaign images for the range.

Zola also has used the same technique on Vanessa Hudgens and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, proving that the donut mani is this summer’s hottest surprise nail trend. TikTok is also as obsessed as we are and the hashtag #glazeddonutnails currently has more than 5 million views on to social media platform.