Emily Ratajkowski looks unbelievably different in Miu Miu's latest campaign – and we're here for it The supermodel looks almost unrecognisable in her debut for the Italian label

When you think 'Miu Miu', what springs to mind? Dazzling avant-garde shoes, exquisite Matelassé leather or perhaps even its legendary micro mini skirt that ruled the SS/22 runway? Formed back in 1993, Prada's sister brand still today epitomises the effervescence of youth in its creative playfulness, and its latest campaign for AW/22 is a case in point.

Starring in Miu Miu's campaign is fashion's hottest holy trinity: Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Emma Corrin.

MORE: What to wear to a garden party: inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

Since giving birth to her son in March last year, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has actually kept a relatively low profile, making only a select few public appearances. Though it's certainly fair to say that she knows how to make them count – her incredible beaded see-through cami and statement fringed skirt from the Versace archive stole the show at this year's Met Gala.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Emily also memorably wore Miu Miu's famed micro mini to last year's CFDA awards, and so it's hard to believe that this is her first appearance in one of the brand's campaigns.

@emrata

For her debut, the 31-year-old model encapsulated Miu Miu's fondness for the preppy look, wearing a beige and white oversized argyle sweater, burgundy double-belted shorts and a neutral plaid double-breasted overcoat.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski's slip dress and mules combo is now our official summer uniform

Her beauty look was incredibly far removed from Emily's typical ultra-glam style, instead her hair was slicked back and her angular face had an almost androgynous quality – arguably reminiscent of that of a school boy – which presented a really interesting, never-before-seen side to the model.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski rocks new trouser trend at Balenciaga Couture Show

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is another of the campaign's key faces, who donned a white micro tennis skirt and an oversized black coat, whereas The Crown star Emma Corrin, featuring in her third Miu Miu campaign in a row, looked effortlessly cool in a structured leather jacket.

Miu Miu's most intriguing trio starred in a short film together to promote the brand's new collection of boxy shearling jackets, utilitarian boots and heavy-duty outerwear.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.