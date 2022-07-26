Reese Witherspoon is the latest Schiaparelli poster girl

Reese Witherspoon clearly got the high fashion memo as she attended the premiere of the new Apple TV+ series Surface. The Legally Blonde actress was on hand to support as she serves as an executive producer on the show.

Earlier in the evening she shared on her Instagram, “Off to celebrate HelloSunshine's new show, Surface (right after I finish binge-watching it) Coming to AppleTVPlus this Friday.” The 46 year old actress wore a white mini dress from French couture house Schiaparelli.

Reese wore all white for the night

Since creative director Daniel Roseberry (the first American to lead a French couture house, and among the youngest to do so) has taken over the mantle from the once bankrupt couture house, the maison has gone from strength to strength. The brand is renowned for its avant garde designs, which was obvious in Reese’s choice of dress. The white mini sported gold embellishments on the body of the garment, the intricate beading resembling a ribcage. The pint-sized beauty opted for vertiginous white heels from Christian Louboutin, adding inches to her petite frame. For make up she donned a classic outlook, with rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner - letting the dress do the talking.

She was joined by actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw who stars in the show. Gugu opted for a lime green dress, which has become the A-list approved hue this summer, as well as clear heels for the ultimate Cinderella moment. The show is about the main character Sophia (played by Gugu.) After suffering a traumatic head injury that leaves her with serious memory loss issues, Sophia embarks on a quest to piece her life back together. However, she realises that the people who are helping her may not have her best interests in mind.

Gugu poses with Reese who is the show's executive producer

The show’s breakout star is without a doubt going to be British actress Millie Brady, who donned a full tweed Chanel dress for the occasion. The cream dress was paired with Chanel round toe shoes and she completed her ensemble with a ladylike bow.

Millie Brady wore Chanel for the occassion