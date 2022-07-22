Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of positivity for her children She pioneers for an uplifting friendship circle

Reese Witherspoon is a busy woman in the industry, managing her acting profession, brand promotion, and overseeing her book club, to name a few of her many responsibilities.

She most recently talked about friendship, parenting guidance, and of course her legendary role as Elle Woods with Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, host of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast.

The Legally Blonde actress shared a sneak peek of the podcast episode on Instagram, in which she talks on how important it is to teach her children that they should be surrounded by people who love them and want to lift them up rather than bring them down.

The two hosts and Reese are shown in the video teaser for the episode, which is recorded online. Reese is wearing Airpods and a striped blouse, giving the impression that she is at home. Her glam is minimal, and her blonde hair is kept straight and natural.

Reese talks about the three types of individuals you will encounter in life and the advice she gives her children about these people.

She said: “You're going to be three different kinds of people in life. There's going to be a third of the people who are going to lift you up. They're going to believe in your dreams, they're going to encourage you, you're going to encourage that.”

Reese added: “A third of the people are going to be totally neutral. They're just neutral. And you don't care about them. They don't care about you, no harm, no foul. And then the other third are going to try and drag you down.”

At this moment, both Abby and Glennon agreed with The Big Little Lies star.

“Avoid the bottom third,” Reese exclaims, whilst explaining that those people may be consciously or unconsciously trying to drag you down. She mentions in the caption that this is the “BEST advice” from HER favorite coach, Sue Enquist.

Reese added: “I talked to, like my kids about it all the time, about finding friendships that lift you up. See you, care about you, care about your children, care about your mom and your dad, your family. You know, try and bring and attract those types of people in your life.”

Professional cook Amanda Frederickson commented under the tease: "Amen! Figuring this out is so important. Hope we all find our top 1/3!"

Host Glennon also shared her appreciation for Reese's advice writing: "Reese Witherspoon we love you to the moon and back," with American designer, Justina Blakeney adding: "Speak on it Reese!"

Reese most recently produced a film titled Where the Crawdads Sing

One fan commented: “Thank you for being so open and honest about everything! loved this episode so much,” along with heart emojis and another adding to Reese’s advice with: “Also try not to be the bottom third yourself.”

The tease ends with Reese adding: "They're coming for you, man, they're coming for your light and your energy."

Fans appreciated seeing Reese be honest and open while offering amazing advice that is valuable from childhood to adulthood.

