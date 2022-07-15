Reese Witherspoon celebrates Legally Blonde's 21st anniversary with sensational throwbacks The star turned up the heat!

Reese Witherspoon left fans in utter disbelief with her latest celebratory milestone which she rang in with serious style.

The mom-of-three celebrated her movie, Legally Blonde's 21st anniversary with a throwback montage from the popular flick.

Reese took to Instagram with a post which her 28 million social media followers marveled at.

Alongside a collection of clips from the film, she wrote: "Can't believe our movie is 21! Long live Elle Woods."

The videos included several of her rocking a sparkly two-piece which got her fans talking too.

"That bikini," wrote one, as another added: "Can't believe I've been bending and snapping that long," while a third commented: "This is more than a movie. It's a moment in history."

Reese can't believe it's been 21 years since Legally Blonde was released

Others said they were eagerly awaiting Legally Blonde 3 which has been in the works for four years.

Reese's sequinned swimwear is a far cry from what she sports in real life. The actress recently wowed her fans in a gingham swimsuit from her Draper James brand.

The retro look had fans falling over themselves as they rushed to replicate her appearance.

Reese has had three children since Legally Blonde was released

The fully-lined tummy control swimsuit, made from LYCRA Xtra Life spandex – which lasts up to 10 times longer than ordinary spandex suits – gave off vintage pin-up vibes with a modern spin.

Reese shared a photo of herself modeling the swimwear, sitting atop an aqua blue surfboard as she dipped her toes in the sand and smiled ear to ear.

Her swimsuit stole the show, and featured a print with both light blue and navy blue tones, as well as a plunging neckline.

Reese captioned the photo with: "If 'vacation' were a swimsuit," and she's certainly not wrong!

