Kendall Jenner channels early 00s popstar with her seriously nostalgic summer accessory

Summer vibes and Kendall Jenner are a match made in style heaven. Just a couple of weeks ago the 26-year-old was busy wowing us with her extensive bikini collection, and now Kendall is upping the ante when it comes to her holiday accessory game.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 250M followers, the supermodel showed off her latest beachside style moment with an archival look which included the most inspired Y2K accessory. The cowboy hat, best known as the go-to headgear worn by both ranch workers and early 00s pop stars (Beyoncé, we're looking at you), was somewhat an unusual choice for Kendall who usually favours a baseball cap.

But Kendall has been branching out recently – remember her adorable ditsy print bucket hat? And we're so glad that she had been experimenting with her hat collection, because she is giving us here at the Hello! Fashion offices some major beach outfit inspo.

According to some fashion fans, Kendall's hat was designed by Gladys Tamez Millinery in its 'Kenny' hat design, created from 100% natural straw, which currently retails for $185. "No introduction needed. Just the hat of the season," is the way the luxury heritage brand describes the style, and we couldn't agree more.

The long-time fan of the mesh maxi turned to one of her favourite casual dress styles for her beach outfit, opting for a psychedelic print piece from the Jean Paul Gaultier archive. Kendall's vintage halter neck maxi was from the label's spring/summer 2000 collection, which she layered over a matching crop top and micro shorts from the same line.

