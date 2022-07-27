Keke Palmer's dazzling thigh slit dress is all we can think about 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Keke Palmer has been killing it on the red carpet recently, and her latest look, courtesy of David Koma, yet again, proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

The actress has been busy promoting her latest film Nope, in which she stars alongside Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya. The sci-fi horror film, directed by Jordan Peele, tells the story of two siblings who work on a Californian ranch and discover something unexpected in the sky.

So far, the 28-year-old actress' Nope press tour wardrobe has been nothing short of exceptional – thanks to the help of her co-stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. At last night's premiere in Berlin, Keke maintained her stone-cold style streak by stepping out in an electric strapless number by London-based designer David Koma.

Best known for its ultra-flattering silhouettes, the label really pulled out all the stops with Keke's unforgettable stretch cady gown.

The black maxi dress featured a major thigh slit with a tyre track mirrored embroidery design down the hem. The actress styled her gown with wing-style sparkly sandals and pale pink rounded tips and wore her hair in waist-length box braids.

Keke's beauty look was dramatic but unfussy, the actress opted for a grey smokey eye with silver winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Her appearance comes just days after she publicly responded to a viral tweet which compared her career to that of Zendaya's.

"A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," Keke tweeted.

Keke Palmer and co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the No premiere in Berlin

"I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer."

