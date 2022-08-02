The ultimate rundown of Gigi Hadid's best street style moments The supermodel always looks incredible, even off the runway

Gigi Hadid's day job requires being styled within an inch of her life – and so it is only right that on the catwalk she never looks anything less than completely fabulous.

Navigating an entourage consisting of the industry's most esteemed designers, hair stylists and makeup artists is all in a day's work for the 27-year-old, and so one might be forgiven for thinking that she might not fare quite so well when left to her own devices.

However, Gigi's street style is the photographic evidence that can banish that myth within an instant – in fact, the supermodel excels in off-duty chic and, frankly, has done ever since she made her New York Fashion Week debut walking for Desigual back in 2014.

What is Gigi Hadid's style like?

Quality tailoring and ultra-versatile neutrals are both key aspects of Gigi Hadid's street style. The supermodel frequently opts for a layering moment, often relying on lightweight gilets and oversized jackets to see her through a day spent in an unfamiliar city. So much of Gigi's lifestyle revolves around travelling, and so it makes total sense that her street style sways towards comfortable low-slung trousers and the ever-flattering crop top.

What brands does Gigi Hadid wear?

Beyond the runway, Gigi's brand choices occasionally include those at an affordable price point – the model has worn outerwear from high street label Mango for instance, and she often turns to British icon Doc Martens, as well as Nike for footwear. That's not to say that Gigi isn't partial to a beautifully-crafted designer piece – when it comes to accessories, she relies on maison Dior for sunglasses, and has also been pictured wearing Dear Frances boots, and a Louis Vuitton shearling hat.

Hello! Fashion has picked out our favourite moments from Gigi Hadid's street style archive:

The low-slung trouser

The leather-shearling layering moment

The ultra-fluffy bucket

The quilted gilet

The crisp white blazer

The abstract suit co-ord

