Irina Shayk is the ultimate Beyoncé fan in Ivy Park bikini

Supermodel Irina Shayk made a swimwear statement in a fluorescent yellow bikini on her Ibizan holiday.

The 36 year old posed for highly stylised snaps on her Instagram, pairing the two-piece with vertiginous patent black heels and a dainty gold crucifix necklace. The finishing touch was a vibrant red lipstick. The bikini features an athletic bra top and 80s style high cut bottoms, which accentuated the Russian's famous figure.

Irina Shayk is a fan of Ivy Park, having modelled for the brand in the past

The bikini is from none other than Beyoncé's Ivy Park athleisure clothing line, which the superstar singer established back in 2016 under the Topshop umbrella until she bought back the rights in full in 2018. Irina is clearly a fan of Bey, tagging her brand in her snaps.

Irina is currently vacationing with Riccardo Tisci and fellow super Stella Maxwell, and has been showing off her on-point holiday wardrobe in the process. The day before she posed up a storm with the creative director of Burberry in a nightclub on the Balearic island, wearing a black bikini top with black shorts and a see-through graphic top and socks and high heels.

She also has caught our attention with her sunglasses game. The day before she wore a Burberry monogram print bikini with sporty wraparound shield sunglasses. The frames have been championed by Nicola Peltz and Kim Kardashian. The sunglasses of the early aughts are just the latest Y2K aesthetic to be embraced and adored by Gen Z. The style which has been gaining traction on the fashion radar proves that the wraparound shield frames we loved in the early aughts are now the de rigeur aesthetic for an insane insta game.

Clearly enjoying herself she shared the caption "Meow…" with her 19 million followers, while posing with two martinis. A fan of a mega bikini moment she also rocked a bright pink Barbiecore number on her trip to the Spanish island.