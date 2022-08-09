Lady Amelia Windsor just wore one seriously chic black dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor is known for her incredible fashion sense, championing sustainable living at all times. So we were not surprised to see her rocking a beautiful black slip dress by Reformation - a label that is having a real Earth-friendly fashion moment right now.

The 26-year-old donned the 'Juliet' dress which comes in at £248. The website says of the style: "Somebody's fancy. The Juliette is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a relaxed skirt. This midi length dress has adjustable tie straps so you can fit it to your liking. There's also a side slit on the skirt to give your legs some breathing room. This dress runs slightly small."

All sizes are currently available and you can also pick it up in five different colours.

Reformation is first and foremost a sustainable brand. The LA-founded label began by selling vintage clothing out of their storefront in 2009, before expanding into making their own items. Everything is made from low-impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage clothing.

Each week, the brand releases new, limited edition collections, with small quantities of each product, and they only make more if the demand is there, keeping production less wasteful, and exclusive.

Amelia's dress:

Juliette Dress, £248, Reformation

Lady Amelia isn't the only royal fan - Princess Beatrice has worn the brand on countless occasions, most memorably at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The mother-of-one looked delightful in her toile print dress by Reformation.

Princess Beatrice also wore a Reformation dress at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show

We loved the gathered sleeves and puff detail. She sported black high heels and a basket box bag from Zara and wore her hair in a half-up, half down style that was finished with a large bow and sported a face of immaculate yet natural makeup.

