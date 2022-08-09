Trendy glasses: 8 must-have stylish eyewear shapes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're anything like us, summer presents the perfect opportunity to up your optical game – but then again, why should the shades get all the fun? For the everyday glasses-wearer, popping on your specs needn't be an unremarkable moment – instead, a stylish pair of frames should instantly elevate your outfit and, of course, flatter your face shape.

Frustratingly, when you factor in your prescription, the price of a pair of designer glasses can quickly become eye-watering. However, if there's one accessory that you should be investing in, it truly ought to be the one that you wear on a daily basis.

Elsa Hosk created a pair of bang on-trend oval glasses for Christopher Cloos

As much as it pains us to admit, investment dressing isn't solely about the exquisitely handcrafted stilettos that you lovingly turn to once every five years. Pieces that you wear far more regularly, such as your glasses equally deserve your sartorial attention – perhaps to an even greater extent.

Which styles of glasses are on trend for 2022?

Currently, it seems that this year's favourite sunglasses shape has been without a doubt the oval. This 1990s style has everyone head over heels and it’s not hard to see why, almost universally flattering oval sunglasses are beloved by Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner alike. Elsa Hosk is also a champion of the style having created a optical pair for her collaboration with Danish eyewear designer Christopher Cloos earlier this year.

However, if an eyewear moment rooted in early 2000s nostalgia is more up your street, rest assured you'll be in excellent company – supermodel Bella Hadid favours Y2K-esque red rectangular Chanel frames with diamanté-emblazoned temples, as she revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Hello! Fashion picks out the most stylish designer frames that you ought to add to cart right now:

The Cat-eye pair

Cartier Cat-eye gold-tone optical glasses, £740, Net-A-Porter

The Hexagonal pair

Gucci Hexagon-frame gold-tone optical glasses, £350, Net-A-Porter

The Aviator pair

Givenchy Aviator-style palladium optical glasses, £170, Net-A-Porter

The Rimless pair

Bottega Veneta Rimless metal glasses, £330, Matches Fashion

The Square pair

Chloé Hanah square glasses, £330, Matches Fashion

The Round pair

DIOR UltraDior round metal glasses, £340, Matches Fashion

The Rectangular pair

Black acetate rectangle glasses, £255, Chanel

The Oval Pair

Cloos x Elsa - Chocolate Blue Light, £109, Christopher Cloos

