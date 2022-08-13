Lady Amelia Windsor ups the ante in Depop top and shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The fashion industry is awash with calls for a more sustainable shopping system – yet for many, integrating an ethical approach to buying is a difficult step as it's hard to know where to begin. Cue Lady Amelia Windsor, whose wardrobe (and Instagram feed) is saturated with sustainable brands and second-hand items that offer up plenty of inspiration for those wanting to dip their toe into mindful shopping.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail

Lady Amelia's latest look to enthrall consisted of a tangerine orange halterneck top sourced from Depop, which she teamed with a pair of black shorts by Deiji Studios. The brand are members of 1% for the Planet - a global network of businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations founded to prevent greenwashing, certify reputable giving and provide accountability.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The 26-year-old posed beside a glass balcony that looked over panoramic views of luscious greenery and iridescent blue sea. She wore her sandy hair down loose for the photo and went bare-faced.

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Windsor is a vision in Ahluwalia for star-studded event

The socialite took to Instagram Stories to share the serene snap, captioning the post: "@depop second hand top, Paloma steady hand drink, @deijistudios hand stand shorts."

Lady Amelia is a pioneer of sustainable fashion in the royal sphere

Sadly, Lady Amelia's luxury shorts have sold out online, but the brand are still stocking a sumptuous alternative set.

Linen Pyjama Set, £159, Deiji Studios

Crafted from super-soft, eco-friendly French linen, the top is cut with a sleek v-neckline, while the elasticated shorts feature side seam pockets - both ensuring prime comfort and practicality.

From restaurant openings in Notting Hill to taking her place on the front row at fashion shows, Lady Amelia regularly attends the hottest events in town. The star always seems to be on her feet – so naturally the occasional spa day retreat is necessary.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor is a sixties dream in crochet top and flared jeans

The royal looked beautiful as she showed off her glowing post-facial complexion while wearing a raspberry pink knitted tank. Featuring a square neckline, two thick straps and embroidered detail, the top was another eye-catching addition to Lady Amelia's carefully curated and eclectic wardrobe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.