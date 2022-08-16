Lady Amelia Windsor is picture perfect in the prettiest sustainable dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just when you think you've seen it all, Lady Amelia Windsor pulls out another exquisite, locally sourced number from her sustainable wardrobe. The 26-year-old is continuously refining her style with the help of independent business buys – and her latest purchase is truly enviable.

SEE: Amelia Windsor just re-wore this sustainable dress on the red carpet

Lady Amelia looked radiant in a sleek halter-neck midi dress by LR.D Studio, featuring a deep grapefruit hue, sweet button-down detailing, and a perfectly-fitted bodice. The socialite completed her summer aesthetic with a simple white tote bag for all her evening essentials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

An array of simple gold jewellery adorned the royal's neck. Two gold chains and a cluster of gold helix piercings added a youthful touch to her elegant look.

LOOK: Lady Amelia Windsor ups the ante in Depop top and shorts

The Edinburgh University graduate wore her sandy mane down loose as she posed for a series of natural photographs taken by her friend Aislinn Arrigo. The timeless structure of the backless dress revealed one of Lady Amelia's tattoos – a tiger on her left shoulder blade.

The society sweetheart took to social media to share the serene images with her followers. She captioned the post by tagging the photographer and the brand, alongside a handful of orange emojis.

Her friends and fans loved the tranquil pictures and were quick to praise Lady Amelia's sartorial prowess. "Beauty," one commented, while another said: "Wonderful." A third added: "Beautiful, just beautiful," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Orange is my favourite colour."

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor just wore one seriously chic black dress

If expanding your knowledge of local, sustainable brands is on your agenda, then Lady Amelia's wardrobe is a prime place to start. Her dress by LR.D Studio is still available to buy online – and comes in three blissful shades.

Savill Dress, £380, LR.D Studio

Boasting a fitted, halter neck bodice that flows into an A-line midi skirt with an adjustable slit at the knee, the frock is crafted from GOTS-certified organic linen for a lightweight wear.

RELATED: Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail

Lady Amelia is championing earth tones at the moment and recently upped the ante in an orange top sourced from Depop. The star teamed the second-hand item with a pair of black shorts by Deiji Studios, another sustainable label. The brand are members of 1% for the Planet - a global network of businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations founded to prevent greenwashing, certify reputable giving and provide accountability.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.