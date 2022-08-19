Squid Game's HoYeon Jung is an off-duty dream in boyfriend jeans and bucket hat The Squid Game actress nailed off-duty elegance

HoYeon Jung has become an international sweetheart of the fashion industry. Since her appearance on the hit Netflix show, the Squid Game actress, who previously worked as a high fashion model, has gone on to star on the cover of American Vogue, Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, ELLE Korea, i-D and Vanity Fair - to name a few.

The 28-year-old recently wowed fans as she posed for a low-key mirror selfie with her friend and model Yoon Young Bae. In the playful photo, she donned a pair of baggy dark wash boyfriend jeans, which she teamed with an oversized black T-shirt, a yellow face mask and a sand-toned bucket hat.

She shared the post via her Instagram Stories to her 23 million followers, simply tagging her friend in the caption with a hands-up emoji.

HoYeon wore her dark hair tied back beneath her festival-ready headgear and smiled for the off-set selfie. Yoon Young Bae looked equally as relaxed, sporting a white sports bra and short black cycling shorts from Adidas.

HoYeon looked laid-back in boyfriend jeans

The Seoul-born star has stormed the fashion scene and so far has struck up a partnership with both Chanel and Louis Vuitton. She has become a Global House Ambassador for the latter and has formed a close bond with the brand's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

The star is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton

HoYeon slipped on the most perfect Louis Vuitton mini dress to attend her first Met Gala back in May. Boasting a suede texture, a navy-blue hue, a strapless silhouette, leather pockets and cut-out detailing on the bodice, the number paid homage to HoYeon's It-girl status.

The star channeled the Met Gala's theme of 'gilded glamour' through her lavish choice of decadent accessories and hairstyle. She wore her raven tresses in a princess style half-up-half-down 'do, and adorned a dazzling pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings.

