Squid Game creator teases surprising details about season two plot

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased plot details for season two of the hit Netflix survival series.

In a recent interview, the director revealed that series two will focus on the main character, Seong Gi-hun, who is a "totally new person" following the events of season one.

"Season one was just too successful not to feel pressured by it," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I am actually writing the script, I really immerse myself in that world I created, and it feels less daunting to me," he said. "Once I sit in front of my laptop, I become part of the world that I created and I totally forget about the real world that I'm in.

"The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two."

Describing what fans can expect from the new season, he explained: "Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next.

Season two will focus on the "new" Seong Gi-hun

"There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season," he continued. "I can't share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

For those who have yet to watch the South Korean dystopian drama, it follows a group of 456 contestants who take part in a deadly series of children's games for a chance to win a huge sum of money.

The series became the streaming site's most-watched original show of all time, reaching 111 million views in just 28 days.

