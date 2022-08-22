Nicola Peltz just rocked ultimate cool girl hair accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since changing up her hair going from brown to blonde, Nicola Peltz has been debuting some excellent hair trends. The latest is her ode to the classic 1990s hair-accessory staple the athletic hairband.

Stepping out with her husband Brooklyn Beckham for lunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the actress earned her fashion tripes in an incredible ensemble. In a photo posted to her Instagram story Nicola showed off the item, a black fabric headband, in another classic case of the Gen Z style icon embracing a throwback trend. The 27-year-old actress teamed the headband with a bright green midi skirt, and a midriff baring black top. She also wore vertiginous platforms and a silver handbag which screamed Y2K style. Keeping the ensemble from being 'too retro' she paired the look with futuristic black sunglasses which hid her famous features.

The headband or sweatband became extremely popular in the 1990s and early 2000s and was originally worn around the forehead during exercise to ensure that hair and perspiration didn’t get into your eyes. Perhaps Nicola was using her headband to help grow out her new barnet, the micro fringe/mullet hybrid she debuted earlier this summer.

The star marked her role in Hulu's new show Welcome to Chippendales by sharing an image of her modern mullet with fans online, which came soon after she swapped her signature platinum blonde locks for her natural brunette colouring.

She’s not the only fan of the headband, at Amfar in May supermodel Elsa Hosk rocked a nearly identical style which she teamed with a black dress from Valentino. Her mother in law Victoria Beckham was a big fan of the trend the first time around, wearing one to attend the Roberto Cavalli Menswear show in 2008.

What is the difference between a headband and an Alice band?

The soft fabric headband Nicola is wearing is also known as a sweatband. It differs in that it is normally made of a cloth or jersey material and wraps all the way around the wearer's head and it used for athletic purposes, whereas an Alice band sits atop the crown and can be made out of a variety of materials and embellished for more formal events.

