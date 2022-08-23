10 Danish influencers to follow for Scandi style inspiration Looking for Scandi style inspo? Look no further

When it comes to the Scandi style set, it seems like no one does it better than the Danes. Renowned for their love of colour, as well as the archetypal minimal Scandi aesthetic the Danish Influencers just have a knack for curating the perfect outfit, any by that measure, the perfect Instagram feed.

Off the back of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the Hello! Fashion team were inspired the street style from city streets of the Danish capital. Although there are tons of must-follow Influencers to discover from the Nordics, (and especially Denmark) we narrowed it down to these 10 to add to your 'follow list'.

Pernille Teisbaek

Pernille has over a million followers on Instagram and is known for her quintessential Scandi style and love of neutral colours and blacks. Her favourite brand is Chanel, pieces from them feature heavily on her page.

@pernilleteisbaek

Emili Sindlev

In contrast to the stereotypical Scandi minimalism (which turns out to be a total myth in Copenhagen), Emili is a big fan of bright colours and warm pastels. She is has a reality show called Emili & Mads Emil, in which she co-stars with her partner who is also a stylist.

@emilisindlev

Claudia Bhimra

Claudia Bhimra is a model represented by FIIRI, Scandinavia’s first inclusive model & diverse creative agency for BIPOC. Follow her for stunning travel pics and stunning swimwear shoots.

@claudiabhimra

Josefine H.J.

With a whopping 1.2 million followers digital creator Josefine has partnered with Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Bulgari and many more. She has also designed her own line ‘The reinvention’ with Swedish e-commerce company NA-KD.

@josefinehj

Jeanette Madsen

Co-founder of Copenhagen-based fashion brand Rotate, which specialises in party dresses and has been modelled by Gigi Hadid. Jeanette Madsen's Instagram is a masterclass in Danish cool-girl style.

@_jeanettemadsen_

Alberte Gregersen

Alberte Gregersen is the co-founder of Palette26 which sells handicrafts such as handmade mugs, jewellery and vintage goods. Similar to Emili Sindlev, she embraces pastels and a bright, colourful palette of colours and a slightly eccentric aesthetic.

@albertegregersen_

Simone Noa Hedal

Artist Simone Noa Hedal's Instagram account is one to follow if you love cool knitwear pieces. We also can’t get enough of her jewellery collection with Danish brand Joanna Jablko.

@simonenoa

Joy M'Batha

Joy M'Batha is a singer and artist, she is actually from Sweden but based in Copenhagen so makes the cut for our list. We love her for her incredible style and the way she mixes items in her wardrobe.

@joymbatha

Thiravigah

Model Thiravigah is also represented by FIIRI Agency, she specialises in doing her own nail art and Co-founded @the.geminiagency.

@thiravigah

Mathilde Gøhler

OG Danish influencer Mathilde Gøhler, has a large following due to her popular reality TV show with her musician husband called Remee and Mathilde. She wears earthy tones and nude colours, the ultimate style inspiration for you minimalists out there.

@mathildegoehler