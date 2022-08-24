The 5 hat trends you will see everywhere Autumn/Winter 2022 From the beret to wide brimmed hat, royal milliner Awon Golding shares her picks for the season

When it comes to adding a certain je ne sais quoi to your outfit, the hat is the ultimate accessory. And luckily for us hats aren't just for summer, and while you may not be ready to pack away your straw hats just yet, it's important to be prepared for the upcoming colder months.

We spoke to Awon Golding, Head Designer at the prestigious British heritage brand Lock & Co., the world’s oldest hat shop and a favourite of the royals. Her hats have graced the heads of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, Dita Von Teese, Kylie Minogue, and Lady Gaga to name but a few.

Bella Hadid wears a beret, one of the key autumn 2022 hat trends

Born in Hong Kong, the Anglo-Indian descent designer is an award-winning London-based milliner who specialises in "fun and fresh hats and headpieces for fashion-loving women." So who better to ask about what hat trends to keep on our radar for fall?

Awon Golding is an award-winning milliner

The 5 hat trends to have on your radar this season according to Awon Golding:

The Beret

"This classic shape oozes French sophistication and is the perfect topper for a chic city look, just close your eyes and imagine you’re strolling down the Seine. Whether it’s a blocked felt or a woven soft wool version update your beret with a veil to make it feel current. It's wearable but adds a hint of drama to even the most dull of overcoats."

The Veil

A veil adds a touch of sparkle during party season

"With all the Christmas parties back in full swing this year I'm predicting that party ensembles will be taken up a notch. A simple veil can add that gorgeous touch to any outfit, and is that perfect bit of sparkle to take your outfit from office to party in a second. I favour a smattering of crystals but equally feathers can do the trick too."

The Wide-Brimmed Hat

Boaters aren't just for summer, opt for wool and felt materials in the winter months

"Classic masculine lines combined with winter functionality sums up your wide-brimmed felt hat. Fedoras have been spotted on runways across Paris, New York and London and is a staple of the season. Wide brimmed silhouettes create a balance for boxier cut overcoats and oversized blazers. Go with a fedora or boater shape for a classic finish."

The Headband

"It’s not going to keep you warm on a frosty winter day but a headband is a great accent for winter ensembles. The lowest commitment of our five trends, just pop it on and head out the door, you don’t even need to style your hair. Opt for a headband with bows for a cuter feminine look."

The Cloche

"1920s inspired fashion has been popping up all over the catwalks this season and nothing says "flapper" quite like a cloche. It’s the more sophisticated sister of the ubiquitous bucket hat. I’d go for a something a little more contemporary and wearable than your usual blocked felt cloche and opt for a cut 'n' sew version instead. Choose a bolder toned fabric for a thoroughly modern look."

