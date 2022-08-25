Khloe Kardashian just rocked the ultimate Barbiecore outfit

Khloe Kardashian definitely got the 'think pink' memo, when it came to her outfit for celebrating sister Kylie Jenner's latest beauty launch.

The 38-year old reality star was clearly channeling Barbie, in the all-pink look which consisted of a hot pink blouse and leggings, paired with thigh high matching pink Balenciaga boots, and an oversized pink blaker. The final touch? A teeny-tiny, blink and you’ll miss it, micro pink Hermès bag.

The most head turning part of her look was certainly the statement pink boots. Balenciaga's 'Knife Jersey Over-The-Knee Pumps' are designed to lengthen your legs, with signature sharply pointed toes that resemble a knife. Khloe pink pair are made from leather covered with matte spandex jersey that extends well past the knee.

The Barbiecore trend has been everywhere this season, with hot pink taking center stage on the red carpet. Among the star-studded guests at almost every red carpet this year, there seems to be but one unspoken rule: Barbie mania. Barbiecore has actually been not so quietly creeping into pop culture for the last couple of months.

Few films have been as hotly anticipated as Margot Robbie's upcoming Barbie flick. The film is based on the eponymous and world-famous doll by Mattel, is the first ever Barbie live-action movie. So far we have been fascinated by the sneak pictures we’ve seen emerging from the set, and those already iconic costumes, which are being designed by the Oscar-award winning Jacqueline Durran.

Valentino can also be to blame for everyone trying to copy the style of the world’s most famous doll. Back in March at Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli Autumn/Winter 2022 show the clothes were all almost exclusively pink. The shade which was created by Pantone for the show, was officially titled 'Valentino Pink PP'. The pink shade in question was oh-so Barbie, and it was seen on almost everything in the show, from clothing to makeup and hoisery. ​​"I wanted to use one colour to highlight fashion as cut, design, silhouette, shapes, volumes, textures," explained Pierpaolo Piccioli of the collection.

