7 British designer fashion brands to amp up your wardrobe

Queuing, apologising and talking about the weather are just a few of the areas in which Brits excel. However, it would be remiss to omit fashion design from the list – in fact, some of the most stylish brands right now boast British heritage.

Hello! Fashion shares the British designer fashion brands to amp up your wardrobe:

Poster Girl

London-based brand Poster Girl is the brainchild of Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville. Adored by Lily Rose-Depp and Kylie Jenner alike, the label celebrates "inner confidence and femininity" via its "high gloss aesthetic".

Val top, £69, Poster Girl

House of Sunny

Launched in 2011, House of Sunny achieved its cult status after its psychedelic-reminiscent knitted dresses conquered Instagram. Feeling groovy? Opt for its Galaxy Hockney dress for an instant 1960s feel.

Galaxy Hockney dress, £102, House of Sunny

JW Anderson

Jonathan Anderson is one of this era's most impressive design talents, and his eponymous label JW Anderson is rightly heralded for its distinctive, androgynous aesthetic. Seeking the supermodel seal of approval? We're head over heels for Emily Ratajkowski's Bumper Moon bag.

JW Anderson Bumper Moon leather shoulder bag, £429, Farfetch

KNWLS

Adored by Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, KNWLS is all about unconventional shapes and interesting cut-outs. Central Saint Martins graduate Charlotte Knowles instills an unmistakably feline spirit into her collections, and we're absolutely here for it.

KNWLS asymmetric patterned dress, £1,941, Farfetch

Richard Quinn

Award-winning fashion designer Richard Quinn is responsible for some of the most memorable red carpet moments this year. Nicola Coughlan's frou-frou puff-sleeve Met Gala gown? We have Richard Quinn to thank.

Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequined crepe mini dress, £2,184, Net-A-Porter

Erdem

Founded back in 2005 by designer Erdem Moralioglu, the label's forte lies in richly romantic occasionwear. Expect exquisite beading and unadulterated elegance.

Rea Dress Embroidered Textured Satin, £3,290, Erdem

Alexander McQueen

The late Alexander McQueen was one of the greats, hailed for his exceptional vision and ability to discern beauty within the savage.

Leather bustier drape dress, £5,190, Alexander McQueen

