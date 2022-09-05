7 times Florence Pugh stole the show on the red carpet The actress excels in major style moments

Florence Pugh is a force to be reckoned with – both onscreen and on the red carpet. The 26-year-old actress has established herself as a star in the cinematic sphere, having starred in the likes of Little Women, Black Widow and, of course, the upcoming Don't Worry Darling picture alongside Harry Styles.

However, acting is not the only area in which she excels – Florence is also the ultimate leading lady when it comes to occasion dressing.

Sartorially speaking, Florence has range – the actress has rocked a multitude of eclectic looks on the red carpet, spanning from prim and proper in gingham to a sultry lace co-ord.

"Even as an adult I wouldn't look in my wardrobe and say that I have one specific style," she told The Outnet. "I like dipping in and out of different versions of myself."

This year alone, Florence practically broke the internet when she sported an exquisite sheer Valentino gown at the label's couture show in Rome. Some critics were perturbed by the transparent design which meant that her breasts were visible, but Florence was unfazed by the online trolling she received.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she wrote in a candid Instagram post. "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

And with her arrival today at Venice Film Festival, we can't wait to see what the actress has in store for her next look. If her past red carpet outfits are anything to go by, it's going to be a showstopper.

Hello! Fashion shares Florence Pugh's most memorable red carpet style moments:

Florence Pugh at…the Little Women photocall

Florence was the ultimate Cottagecore poster girl at a photocall for Little Women back in 2019. The actress looked radiant in a custom Emilia Wickstead gingham dress, white Rupert Sanderson heels and a berry lip.

Florence Pugh at…the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

The actress dazzled in a decadent column-style Prada gown adorned with translucent sequins and shiny beading at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020.

Florence Pugh at…the 92nd Academy Awards

Florence was a dream in green at the 2020 Oscars, sporting a teal tiered gown by Louis Vuitton.

Florence Pugh at…the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Louis Vuitton also created Florence's afterparty gown that year, which featured a deep V-neck plunge and Art Deco-style sequin details.

Florence Pugh at…the Leicester Square Black Widow screening

The actress looked gorgeously grungy at the Leicester Square Black Widow screening, opting for a lace-up crop top with crystal-covered ties, a slinky pencil skirt and smoky violet ombré in the ends of her hair.

Florence Pugh at…the Tiffany & Co. exhibition opening

Yet again, Florence turned to celeb-adored designer Emilia Wickstead for a super flattering silhouette. She wore a black lace crop top and skirt co-ord at the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Vision & Virtuosity exhibition, channelling an air of sultry sophistication with her sheer full-length gloves.

Florence Pugh at…the Valentino autumn/winter Haute Couture show

In Rome earlier this year, the actress turned heads at Valentino's Haute Couture show in an unforgettable chiffon high-necked gown. Move over Barbie, Florence Pugh is coming for you.

