Emily Ratajkowski exudes supermodel radiance with latest soirée look

It's official – Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of the crop. Between starting a new chapter following her split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and moving into her own apartment, the supermodel has had a lot on her plate recently.

However, it's fair to say that the 31-year-old is taking it all in her stride – or at least, her style game certainly hasn't faltered. In fact, Emily's outfits have been particularly strong of late, with an emphasis on extreme proportions – and we are very much here for it.

Just a few days after the supermodel made a compelling case for the micro skirt – some fashion fans even claimed that Emily customised her khaki cargo piece by London-based activewear brand Adanola to transform the hem into a micro length – she has, yet again, demonstrated her love for a super-crop.

Emily took some time away from adjusting to her new home on Tuesday night when she supported pal, and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid at the launch dinner of her new clothing line, held at Le Chalet at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.

Guest In Residence, which is set to drop later today, is the 27-year-old latest fashion venture. The collection is centred around quality cashmere knits – "I hope that with @guestinresidence, we encourage investment in quality pieces at a more reasonable price," Gigi wrote in a recent Instagram post. "And a wardrobe that can grow and change with your style, that can endure life with you, and that can become heirlooms."

But Emily kept the winter warmers at bay, for now at least, instead sporting a look that wouldn't look out of place in the height of summer. She wore a Miu Miu light blue pinstripe shirt which finished at her midriff and was paired alongside a belted pair of navy balloon-fit tailored trousers.

She finished off her look with a pair of tan barely-there sandals and a black quilted Miu Miu handbag.

Despite her circumstances, Emily appeared to be in good spirits, and her chic ensemble helped her exude that sort of supermodel-exclusive radiance that is typical of her looks.

