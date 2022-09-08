Emily Ratajkowski’s US Open mesh co-ord is a lesson in post-breakup power dressing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's been absolutely zero letting up for Emily Ratajkowski's style game recently. Between starting a new chapter following her split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and supporting her fellow supermodel pals with their latest ventures, it's fair to say that the supermodel's schedule is jam-packed.

Just a couple of days ago, the 31-year-old exuded her signature supermodel radiance at the launch dinner held to celebrate Gigi Hadid's new fashion label, Guest In Residence.

While Gigi's clothing line is all about quality cashmere knits, Emily staved off the cooler weather by sporting an ultra-cropped Miu Miu pinstripe shirt and a belted pair of navy balloon-fit tailored trousers.

However, another day, another killer Emily Ratajkowski outfit – and with her latest look, the supermodel actually leaned into shades that felt strongly reminiscent of a traditional autumn colour palette.

Spending some time away from adjusting to her new apartment, Emily attended the US Open quarterfinals and enjoyed an exciting match that saw Rafael Nadal beaten by Frances Tiafoe.

Showing off the ultimate post-breakup power dressing, the supermodel looked in great spirits as she sipped espresso martinis in the Grey Goose suit alongside comedian pal Ziwe Fumudoh.

Embracing rusty red and sage green hues, Emily donned a printed co-ord set created by designer Charlotte Knowles. Her mesh long-sleeved top had a high-neckline and her matching trousers featured a slightly-flared, but infinitely flattering, leg fit.

Emily is not the only famous fan of Charlotte's eponymous brand KNWLS, which is all about interesting cuts and a certain feline essence. In fact, she is in excellent company – pieces by the label have been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

To finish off her stylish spectator look, Emily wore sleek black winklepickers, a demilune shoulder bag and her trademark peachy lip.

