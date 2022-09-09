Emily Ratajkowski provides a masterclass in autumn dressing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there is one source of fashion inspiration who can always be relied on to deliver, it's Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel's ability to stay on top of the season's hottest looks and persuade us to add to our wardrobe wish list is unparalleled.

Between starting a new chapter following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and supporting her fellow supermodel pals with their latest ventures, it's fair to say that Emily has had a lot on her plate recently.

However, luckily, she managed to take some time to unwind on Wednesday when she attended the US Open quarterfinals and enjoyed an exciting match that saw Rafael Nadal beaten by Frances Tiafoe.

Though after a brief respite, it's back to work for Emily who made an appearance at a New York Fashion Week reception hosted by Mayor Eric Adams, Vogue, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America at Gracie Mansion on Thursday.

Unveiling her latest look, the supermodel stepped out in an outfit that has revolutionised our approach to the traditional autumn colour palette. While the months following the summer typically lend themselves towards rich burgundys, sludgy khakis and burnt oranges, Emily was all about crisp white and milky cream.

She opted for a classic polo knit and a double-split midi skirt, channelling a look that brought clean, flattering lines to the forefront as well as an unmistakable freshness.

Emily's look came courtesy of Michael Kors Collection's fall 2022 line, and the supermodel elevated her outfit further with the inclusion of quality black classics.

She wore shiny pointed knee-high boots and sported a Dior Saddle bag tucked under her shoulder. The strap's design, which leaves a glimpse of the maison's iconic 'CD' logo in gold hardware visible to the onlooker, paired perfectly with her watch worn on the outside of her sweater.

