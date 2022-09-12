Emily Ratajkowski just recreated Carrie Bradshaw's iconic vintage Dior look

Emily Ratajkowski just wore one of the most iconic designs from the early aughts.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram the supermodel donned a spaghetti strap v-neck mini dress from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 2000 collection, during his Christian Dior era. Emily paired the look with an oversized black jacket and zebra print knee high boots as well as a black 1990s style handbag.

The model posed for the images taken by photographer Adrian Martin who has also shot the likes of Hailey Bieber, she captioned the images "Galliano."

Back in 2000, Carrie Bradshaw donned a simmilar Dior newspaper-print dress in the third season of Sex And The City. Sarah Jessica Parker wore the iconic ensemble when she apologised to Natasha for having an affair with Mr Big. The look became so intrisic to the show that she wore it again for the 2010 Sex And The City movie.

Emily has been busy on Instagram, showing off a host of stylish pictures post her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Earlier this month she provided a masterclass in autumn dressing when she attended the US Open quarterfinals and enjoyed an exciting match that saw Rafael Nadal beaten by Frances Tiafoe.

Unveiling her latest look, the supermodel stepped out in an outfit that has revolutionised our approach to the traditional autumn colour palette. While the months following the summer typically lend themselves towards rich burgundys, sludgy khakis and burnt oranges, Emily was all about crisp white and milky cream. She opted for a classic tennis-appropriate polo knit and a double-split midi skirt from Michael Kors.

A clear fan of a Dior moment, she teamed her look with the brand’s iconic saddle bag which was also a favourite of Carrie Bradshaw during the show's run.