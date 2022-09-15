Anne Hathaway recreates an iconic Devil Wears Prada moment at New York Fashion Week Andy Sachs eat your heart out

Anne Hathaway had the ultimate 'when life imitates art' moment, when she sat front row at the Michael Kors show next to Anna Wintour. The outfit she wore, a chocolate brown leather coat, was eerily similar to one of her character Andy Sachs' iconic ensembles from the film The Devil Wears Prada, with many fashion critics pointing out the similarities on Instagram.

One account saying "I’m still in shock with this real life crossover! Anne channeling her inner Andy Sachs while seating next to Anna Wintour is everything I needed to see today." Another captioned, "Andy Sachs recreates one of her iconic Devil Wears Prada look at NYFW; gets seated right next to Anna Wintour aka the alleged inspiration behind Miranda Priestly from the movie!"

Anne Hathaway channelled the look of her iconic character

For young aspiring fashionistas everywhere Andrea (Andy) Sachs became the poster girl for the life of a glossy fashion magazine employee. Her transformation from frumpy journalist to high-fashion assistant to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly was the stuff of movie legend and one of the greatest sartorial transformations in film.

Anne attended the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 23 show, clad in a stunning brown coat from the brand, paired with a brown turtleneck knit dress. Her black patent pumps, and brown clutch finishing the tonal look. Anne’s gamine fringe was also true to form, an Andy Sachs hairstyle.

Anne Hathaway has had her own style renaissance as of late, becoming a front row fixture which would make senior assistant Emily Charlton (played with aplomb by Emily Blunt) sob with jealousy.

Anne sent the fashion world into a spin back in July as she stepped out to attend the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show. The actress looked phenomenal in head-to-toe Valentino, as she was joined by an A-list guestlist for the glittering event including Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and of course Anna Wintour.

Anne was seated next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show

She whipped up a fashion frenzy by being one of the early pioneers of the 'Barbiecore' trend. She wore a decadent mini dress by the luxury Italian fashion house. Featuring long sleeves, a playful mini silhouette, a high neckline, bustier ruffled and all-over Barbie pink sequin material, the dress is one of Anne's most hypnotic looks to date.