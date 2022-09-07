Anne Hathaway's white puff-sleeved dress is the coolest end-of-summer look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As summer turns into autumn, we are keeping an eye out for pieces that will help us make the transition into the new season. The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway has the right idea, wearing a gorgeous puff sleeved white dress to the Telluride Film Festival held in the famed ski resort area of Colorado.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway rocks sparkly PVC mini dress at Cannes Film Festival

The star, who headlines the upcoming James Gray film Armageddon Time, was wearing a straw hat and sunnies, but had on chunky black boots, and her denim jacket at the ready to throw on in case there was a chill - the perfect combo for the end of summer.

SEE: Anne Hathaway just wore the sandal that is taking over Hollywood - and we want it too

MORE: Anne Hathaway stops fans in their tracks donning denim bikini top

Anne looked cool and comfortable in a white La Ligne puff sleeved dress and chunky boots, carrying her denim jacket just in case the sun went away

Anne’s £385 La Ligne twist-front cotton poplin midi dress is the perfect base canvas to style, with anything from sandals in warm weather to boots and a denim jacket for autumn.

LA LIGNE Twist-front cotton-poplin midi dress, £385 / $395, Net-a-Porter

If you love the look you can shop it at Net-a-Porter, or we found lookalikes with the same relaxed vibe…

Puff sleeve tiered mini dress, more colours, was £22 now £17.60 / $18, Boohoo

For a MAJOR bargain, shop this Boohoo lookalike - it’s on sale for less than £18 ($18) and available in three other colours: black, mustard and khaki.

Cici Midi Dress, was £89 now £53, Nobody's Child

SHOP NOWl

This sweet look is in the Nobody’s Child sale, and you can also shop the same dress in plus sizes (UK 18-22) on ASOS. It's £89 ($155).

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.