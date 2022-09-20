Margot Robbie wore the ultimate polkadot dress which you can shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Margot Robbie just wore a dress which was Autumnal elegance defined. The 32-year-old Barbie star was pictured out and about in New York city on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest project, Amsterdam.

The Australian actress wore a striking blue dress which was instantly recognisable. The Chiffon-trimmed button-embellished polka-dot silk midi dress is from Alessandra Rich, a favourite brand of the Princess of Wales and is renowned for their demure ultra-feminine dresses. The Italian-born, London-based designer launched her eponymous label in 2009.

The actress kept it simple with her accessories

Margot's dress is from the brand's Aumtumn/Winter '22 collection, which included so many classic silhouettes we know and love from the brand, only with a little more drama. Cut from silk patterned with timeless polka-dots, it has vintage-inspired mutton sleeves and a chiffon sailor collar with ruffles that match the frilly pockets.

Margot Robbie promoted her new film on Jimmy Fallon

The dress retails for £1,575 and is still available to buy online on Net-A-Porter. Margot teamed the look with white pointed court shoes and modernised the look with a wavy undone blowdry which lent the look an effortless appeal, for makeup she entrusted Chanel MUA Pati Dubroff who created Margot's signature natural rosy look.

Amsterdam, which Margot stars in is a 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. It’s Russell's first film since Joy in 2015 which starred Jennifer Lawrence. The film features an ensemble cast with some of Hollywood's biggest names including Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, and Taylor Swift.

Margot opted for Chanel the day before

Margot has been hard at work promoting the film, the day before she hit the red carpet for the film's New York premiere. The Chanel ambassador dazzled on the red carpet wearing a strapless dress from the French maison which featured a ruched silk bodice and a double-tiered sheer lace skirt. She teamed the look with stunning diamond earrings.

The look was crafted by A-list stylist Kate Young, who accessorised the two-time Oscar nominee with a mini quilted white Chanel handbag and metallic platform heels. Her hair was coiffed into stunning sleek waves by Bryce Scarlett.

