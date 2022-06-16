Barbie: Everything you need to know about new Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie movie Come on Barbie, let's go party!

A first look at the upcoming Barbie film was released this week, and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

The photos show lead stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie proving that life in plastic really is fantastic, with the duo looking the most beautiful, blonde and tanned that any two people have looked in the history of film. Want to know more? Keep reading…

What is Barbie going to be about?

While we don't have all the details yet, we know that the film will focus on the eponymous doll originally created by Mattel. The current IMDB synopsis for the film reads: "A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."

While there, it's believed that Margot's Barbie will encounter other versions of herself and boyfriend Ken (more on that below) and learn the painful lesson that perfection can only truly be found within. Although it does sound incredibly cliched, it's worth remembering that the film is being directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig who is sure to inject some of her signature deadpan humour into the film.

Margot Robbie will take on the lead role in the upcoming movie

Who is in the cast of Barbie?

Joining Margot and Ryan in the cast of the movie are a whole host of Hollywood stars, including Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera. Issa Rae and Simu Liu are also set to star and, according to sources, will play alternative versions of Barbie and Ken.

Ryan Gosling will star as Barbie's boyfriend Ken

However, perhaps most interestingly, Sex Education's Emma Mackey has also signed on to appear alongside her Netflix co-star Ncuti Gatwa in a yet-to-be-revealed role. We can totally see her playing another Barbie too - or perhaps her younger sister.

Is there a trailer for Barbie?

Sadly no, not yet! However, as soon as one drops, we'll be sure to share it here for you.

When will Barbie be released?

Despite the first-look pictures being released, it seems that fans have a while to go yet until the movie hits cinemas. Warner Bros Pictures has confirmed that Barbie will be released on 21 July, 2023. We're marking our calendars!

