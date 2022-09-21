Ana de Armas stuns in polkadot dress on Late Night with Seth Meyers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ana de Armas has been hard at work hitting the promo tour for her latest film, Blonde, where she stars as the legendary Marilyn Monroe. The Cuban actress has certainly been channelling the late actress' star quality in her film promo wardrobe.

For her latest appearance she dazzled in a stunning mid-length polka dot dress, complete with sweetheart neckline and statement bejewelled belt. The ensemble was complete with silver stiletto lace-up sandals and the 33-year-old's signature rosy makeup. She kept the look modern with loose undone waves.

Ana wore a mid-length polkadot dress

The actress spoke about her new film with Seth Meyers

Earlier that day she attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation event at the Robin Williams Center for a live on stage conversation about her latest project. She wore a school girl-esque ensemble, complete with black Brunello Cucinelli loafers and white socks. The actress teamed a mini skirt from Anna Quan with a prim and proper Alessandra Rich wool collared short-sleeved sweater, which was adorned with a black velvet bow.

Ana opted for Alessandra Rich for the appearance

The day before she wore Brunello Cucinelli during her appearance on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert in New York City. The dazzling blue sequin embellished three-piece suit was from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. She accessorised with a tennis necklace and diamond hoop earrings.

The actress is a fan of Brunello Cucinelli

Recently Ana spoke about what it was like to inhabit the character of Marilyn Monroe for the film Blonde. "The more famous Marilyn became, the more invisible Norma Jeane became – Norma was this person no one ever actually met," she told Another magazine. "And Marilyn was someone even she herself talked about in the third person. In some ways Marilyn saved her, gave her a life, but at the same time she became her prison."

"Andrew had two monitors, the real Marilyn in the scene and me. And everything, every angle, had to be exactly the same. So that was me watching these films hundreds and hundreds of times."

"It was pretty surreal I even got asked to audition, but that just shows how progressive Andrew is," Ana revealed. Much has been written about her Cuban accent potentially hindering her performance in the role, but the movie's director Andrew Dominik was adamant it should be her that played the part of the legendary Hollywood star, "Andrew called me after the audition and said, 'It's you. It has to be you.' But then we had to convince everybody else."

