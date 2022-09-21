Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a sixties vision in bold knit and mini skirt The Netflix actress is fashion royalty

Even when she's not gracing the red carpet or attending a star-studded awards show, Simone Ashley never ceases to look mesmerising. The Bridgerton breakout star has captivated the fashion world with her effortless style – and her latest look is a prime example of her coveted fashion sense.

While shooting a campaign for J. Crew, Simone, 27, looked radiant in a vibrant round neck jumper and an ivory-toned sixties style mini skirt. Boasting an unmissable canary yellow hue, a fine knit texture and long sleeves, the knitwear piece made for the sunniest seasonal statement.

Simone slipped on a pair of cream-coloured patent Mary Jane flats as she posed in a beautiful countryside setting. She wore her raven hair down loose in her go-to curls and showcased a dewy makeup blend.

A velvety skin tone, a glossy lip, a touch of bronzed contour and gently brushed brows culminated in a romantic makeup palette.

Simone took to social media to share a series of images from the shoot, taken by Ben Park, with fans online. She captioned a charming beauty shot: " End of Summer. Day in the countryside with @jcrew and the best team @babskymakeup @peterluxhair @rebeccacorbinmurray @ben.parks.studio #injcrew #ad."

The star's friends and followers doted upon the shots and were quick to comment their thoughts online. "Beauty," one wrote, while another added: "Lovely." A third said: "Picture of perfection," while another mentioned: "Absolutely beautiful."

Simone looked radiant in sunshine yellow

Simone rarely misses an opportunity to show off some awe-inspiring outfits. She recently stepped out in a sleek mini dress by Florence-based brand Ilio Smeraldo featuring large puff sleeves, a scoop neckline, an ebony hue and a mini silhouette. The actress completed her enchanting aesthetic with a pair of pristine white lace-up boots boasting black soles.

Simone shared extra details of her outfit via her Instagram Stories, tagging her trust stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker and makeup artist Alex Babsky.

