Like the whole world right now, we're obsessed with all things Bridgerton. If, like us, you binge-watched the whole series in one sitting, you will no doubt be loving all the fabulous characters, what they get up to, and of course, what they wear.

Simone Ashley, who plays the dazzling Kate Sharma, is one of our favourite characters. We love her feisty attitude and tangled love affair with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

The former Sex Education star is styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who shares incredible snaps of her client, rocking the most insanely chic dresses. The professional also styles Cinderella star Lily James and Jenna Coleman. What a list!

On Monday, Rebecca shared a stylish image of the star rocking a beautiful white cut-out dress by Alexandre Vauthier; a designer brand loved by celebrities. Simone's frock looks like it could be a bespoke number from the brand, but we've found a similar style by the designer, so keep scrolling!

According to reports, Simone always dreamed of becoming an actress, and eventually went on to study drama at Redroofs Theatre School in Berkshire, which boasts some pretty famous alumni including Kate Winslet, Kris Marshall and Joanne Froggatt.

Alexandre Vauthier draped asymmetric dress, £1,655, Farfetch

After studying at Redroofs Sixth Form, she went on to continue her training at Arts Educational Theatre School in London, before going on to begin her acting career with small roles in TV credits.

Simone opened up to Veylex about growing up in a household of academics while wanting to be an actress. "I grew up in a household full of Indian academics, y'know, the doctors, the engineers, the accountants - it's pretty cliché!" she said, adding: "I was never a budding academic, and always thrived in creative field."

