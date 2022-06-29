Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley turns heads in cut-out Jacquemus dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley was among a star-studded guest list who attended Jacquemus Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Carmargue, southern France. The Bridgerton actress, who stars as Miss Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix show, looked beautiful in an ivory cut-out dress by the It-girl luxury label.

READ: Simone Ashley debuts striking hair transformation – and wow

Simone, 27, sported a neutral-toned slate midi dress featuring button-down detailing which had been left partially open to reveal a bralette, a side-slit and a strappy halter neck. She clasped a white leather Jacquemus handbag boasting a large rounded handle and the brand’s gold insignia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

The star completed her ethereal outfit by slipping on a pair of barely-there strappy heels in a nude shade, complementing the show's whimsical scenery showcasing mounds of salt and salt crystal benches for an A-lister front-row to perch on.

SEE: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley amps up the glamour in angelic midi skirt

Simone, who was joined by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jorja Smith for the extravagant event, wore her raven tresses down loose in a natural curled style and opted for an effortless beauty blend. A radiant complexion, a touch of bronzer, defined brows and a nude lip accentuated her earthy aesthetic.

The actress took to social media to share her look with doting fans online. She captioned the post: "@jacquemus @simon_porte_jacquemus thank you and congratulations on another magical show @rebeccacorbinmurray Thank you dream team @babskymakeup & @peterluxhair @arnoldjerocki @gettyentertainment," with a yellow heart and sunshine emoji.

The star looked incredible in the dress

Fans, friends and followers gushed over the fashion sweetheart’s latest look. Simone's Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan commented: "Major," while another fan added: "FLAWLESS." A third penned: "This is giving me Dune: the sequel and I want to see it!!!," and a fourth said: "So perfect Simone."

Love Simone's elegant aesthetic? Sadly, her dress is not available to buy online, but Jacquemus is offering a host of other covetable numbers to coo over.

Hielo Cut-out Mini Dress, £396 was £660, Jacquemus

SHOP NOW

This cut-out draped wool-blend halter-neck mini dress echoes the sophistication of Simone's – and is an unorthodox take on the traditional slip dress silhouette.

Cut-Out Back Mini Dress, £35.99, Mango

Alternatively, why not treat yourself to this lovely high street lookalike? Including a back bow tie neck, a cool linen mix, mini dress design and open-back, this frock can be teamed with some barely-there heels for a truly timeless summer look.

Simone recently attended the Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London looking awe-inspiring in an all-white ensemble by Burberry.

MORE: Simone Ashley reveals surprising adverse reaction on Bridgerton set

She stepped out in a white shirt boasting diamante embellishments cut in equestrian shapes, a classic collar, long sleeves, frontal pockets and subtle sheer effect. She paired the garment with a sleek white ribbed knit midi skirt and some knee-high cream leather heeled boots, crafting a perfected polished aesthetic

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.