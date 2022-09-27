Marilyn Monroe: 7 of the actress' most striking portraits The actress is forever our beauty icon

The word 'icon' is doled out far too liberally these days (guilty as charged...) but there is quite possibly no one more deserving of the label than Marilyn Monroe.

MORE: The fashion trends from the 1960s that we still adore today

Famed for playing comedic blonde bombshell characters, the Hollywood actress was an emblem of 1950s sex appeal and has one of the most recognised faces in beauty.

From her trademark glossy red pout and platinum coiffure, all the way to her creamy alabaster skin and instantly recognisable beauty mark, she has been referenced forever by makeup artists.

In fact, it was film makeup pro Tina Roesler Kerwin's turn to recreate her likeness most recently when she was tasked with the daunting assignment of transforming Ana de Armas into the Hollywood bombshell for her starring role in Andrew Dominik's Blonde. Um, no pressure.

READ: 3 beauty trends from London Fashion Week that are perfect for party season

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's 13 most striking beauty looks

But Marilyn's striking face has transcended way beyond the silver screen and, as we enter the new season it feels only right that we hit refresh and turn to our eternal beauty icon for an injection of inspiration.

Hello! Fashion shares Marilyn Monroe's most striking portraits:

Marilyn Monroe photographed by Michael Ochs during her early days on the set of Ladies of the Chorus, directed by Phil Karlson

The actress oozed effervescent glamour in 1953 in a dazzling halter dress and decadent drop earrings, photographed by Gene Kornman

In 1954, the star posed in a green collared shirt while frolicking in the grass in Palm Springs, California, photographed by Baron

Marilyn Monroe glances over her shoulder from the front seat of a car during 1960 on the set of The Misfits, photographed by Ernst Haas

The star looked radiant in a fluffy white dress, pearl earrings and her signature platinum curls, photpgraphed by Michael Ochs

Marilyn looked radiant in a classic black cocktail dress as she posed on the staircase, photographed by Michael Ochs

The actress looked the picture of old school glamour while sporting a strapless swimsuit from her How To Marry A Millionaire wardrobe

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.