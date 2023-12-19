Sydney Sweeney steals the show in plunging sheer gown on the red carpet

Sydney Sweeney dazzled at the Australian premiere of her latest film, “Anyone But You,” where she made a striking appearance in a bold and sheer yellow ensemble.

The 26-year-old “Euphoria” actress turned heads on the red carpet in a flowing pastel outfit from Givenchy, featuring a plunging satin jersey top with a dramatic cowl back, paired with a matching skirt.

Underneath the eye-catching attire, Sydney confidently sported a coordinated bra top and boy shorts, adding a touch of allure to her look.

Her choice of footwear was a pair of elegant ankle-strap heels, subtly visible beneath the sheer skirt, which boasted a stylish gathered detail at the hip.

© Don Arnold Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You"

Sydney's blonde locks were styled in soft waves, complementing her radiant look, while she accessorized with Givenchy earrings and a striking diamond cocktail ring.

This recent fashion statement follows her trend of showcasing remarkable bra tops, including a black halter-necked Philosophy outfit she wore in New York City, highlighting her toned abs.

© Brendon Thorne Sydney's makeup was flawless

Throughout the press tour for “Anyone But You,” Sydney has been consistently impressing with her fashion choices, ranging from a Barbiecore pink coat to a sequined vest set, and even a bold red mini dress.

At the December 11 premiere of the movie, she stood out in a sheer silver gown adorned with beads, posing alongside her co-star Glen Powell, 35.

© Brendon Thorne Sydney wore a sheer floor-length gown

Amidst speculation about a romantic connection with Glen, heightened by their evident chemistry during the romcom's press tour, Sydney has maintained a low profile regarding her personal life.

Although engaged to 39-year-old restauranteur Jonathan Davino, Sydney is known for seldom wearing her engagement ring.

© Brendon Thorne Sydney's plunging gown showcased her incredible curves

When asked about wedding plans in a recent interview with ET, she cited her busy work schedule as the reason for the delay.

Interestingly, her professional and personal lives intersect, as Davino has not only been her supporter but also co-produced “Anyone But You” with her.

Expressing gratitude for his support, Sydney shared, “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.” Her appearance at the Australian premiere, therefore, was not just a fashion statement but a reflection of her thriving career and personal life.

