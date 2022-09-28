Cara Delevingne honours Karl Lagerfeld in a tuxedo mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

September is a perpetually busy month for supermodels, and yet, Cara Delevingne has kept things pretty low-key this year. Having swerved New York, London and Milan, the 30-year-old has made a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week – attending a party held in her honour.

In a post shared with her 42.9m followers, Cara showed off the details of her tuxedo-inspired ensemble that she wore to an event held to celebrate the launch of her clothing collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld. The supermodel sported a black blazer dress featuring cross-over halter-neck straps and a glossy webbing belt which cinched in her waist.

Cara wore a belted tuxedo dress for the occasion

Cara styled her tailored number with this season's wardrobe footwear staple – the most exquisite soft thigh-high boots.

The supermodel's beauty look exuded a certain Parisian glamour, feeling classic, yet largely unfussy. Her makeup consisted of a blue-based red lipstick, cream eyeshadow, thick feline flick eyeliner and her signature luscious brows framed her face perfectly.

The supermodel sported a statement red lip

The event, held on Tuesday, was in celebration of 'Cara Loves Karl', the late Karl Lagerfeld's capsule collection with the supermodel. The pair first met when the designer cast Cara to walk in Chanel's spring 2012 show and over the years they formed a close bond, until he died in February 2019.

"He walked straight up to me and told me 'You are meant to be here.'" Cara told Vogue earlier this year. "Having that reminder and reassurance from him meant everything and I think changed my life in ways I'm still unable to comprehend."

And therefore, it felt only right that Cara's collection paid homage to Karl's forward-thinking approach. 'Cara Loves Karl' is a genderless collection has an unmistakeable utilitarian vibe about it. Featuring chunky biker books, webbing belts and bi-colour shirts, the line also includes pieces with customizable details such as detachable collars.

"I'm often living out of a suitcase so I like pieces that can be worn in different ways. I can also always find time for a nap — like anywhere — so with that in mind, the collection is also comfortable, easy, and wearable," Cara explained.

Recreate Cara's look with a tuxedo dress from the 'Cara Loves Karl' collection:

Tuxedo dress, £329, Cara Loves Karl

