Hailey Bieber just reinvented cargo trousers at Paris Fashion Week

It goes without saying that we are more than a little envious of Hailey Bieber's entire wardrobe, but her sartorial prowess is perhaps best demonstrated through her stellar trouser choices. From borrowing a low-rise Balenciaga pair from her husband Justin to flying the flag for parachute pants, Hailey's style track record stands her in pretty good stead.

However, a new day, another Hailey Bieber trouser trend, and this time the supermodel has taken her cues from the It-girls of the 1970s. Forget everything that you thought you knew about cargo pants – the supermodel has ditched elasticated ankle cuffs in favour of a pair with a flared focus.

Stepping out on the streets of Paris, Hailey sported super sleek black flares which featured cargo pockets on the outer legs, giving off a certain utilitarian vibe. Bringing cool chromes to the fore, Hailey opted for a silver circular belt which nodded to the hardware on her boxy leather jacket, layered over a classic black polo neck, which had a slightly puffed-up look about it. This subtle injection of volume was provided by a lightly padded collar and yoke.

The 25-year-old topped off her look with her much-adored oval Balenciaga sunglasses, as well as brassy gold statement earrings and studded glossy stilettos - infused with a distinctly Y2K feel.

Amid the recent release of a podcast episode within which Hailey was interviewed by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about rumours that she "stole" Justin from his former girlfriend Selena Gomez, the supermodel appears to be enjoying Paris Fashion Week thoroughly.

On Wednesday, she was spotted wearing another major leather look which consisted of an oversized alligator-style biker jacket layered over a mini cut-out dress. And while there was absolutely zero letting up for Hailey's schedule, somehow, she managed to squeeze in an intimate soirée at Caviar Kaspia held to celebrate her capsule clothing line with Wardrobe.NYC. All in a day's work…

