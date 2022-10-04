The 7 finest silk shirts to wear all party season

When it comes to partywear, where does your mind wander? Sequins, obviously, but pleated lurex, decadent beading, and a glittery mesh moment will all also stand you in excellent stead when the season of celebration comes around.

Another party wardrobe hero, which you may not have previously considered, comes in the form of a silk shirt. It's perhaps less traditionally festive, but what it lacks in overt pizzazz, it more than makes up for in subtle glamour via a gorgeous, grown-up sheen.

High quality silk is essentially the crème de la crème of natural fabrics, feeling soft to the touch and exuding a certain inimitable luxuriousness.

This season, if it's a statement pattern number you're seeking, we're absolutely loving Victoria Beckham's psychedelic wave print design, whereas if you're still besotted with Barbiecore, supermodel-approved label Michael Lo Sordo has the most effervescent fuchsia piece that will ensure you are the belle of the ball.

Hello! Fashion shares the finest silk shirts to shop this party season:

Vince silk-satin shirt, £360, The Outnet

Blue silk shirt, £69.99, Mango

Le Kasha Zagora organic silk shirt, £790, Net-A-Porter

Michael Lo Sordo Boy silk-satin shirt, £575, Net-A-Porter

Reformation Walker embroidered silk-charmeuse shirt, £198, Net-A-Porter

Victoria Beckham Striped silk-twill shirt, £590, Net-A-Porter

Reiss Hailey silk shirt, £198, Selfridges

