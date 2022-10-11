Thick eyebrows: how to boost your brow game

Full, fluffy brows are going absolutely nowhere – and we're 100% on board. Skinny brows have been well and truly condemned to the confines of the 1990s and in the interest of continuing our quest for the perfect thick brows, we've enlisted some professional help.

Hello! Fashion caught up with brow expert and The Brow Studio founder Shavata Singh, who has over 30 years experience in threading and taming unruly arches, to find out everything that you need to know about achieving thicker brows.

Is it actually possible to thicken your brow hairs?

"In many instances – although not all – eyebrows can be rescued and encouraged to grow in thicker. If the follicles have not been damaged, then daily application of castor oil is recommended, to keep the skin around the brows moisturised, well-nourished and stimulated through increased circulation," Shavata advises.

What are your top tips for achieving thicker brows?

"Alternatively, a brow growth serum can help to provide the nutrients, vitamins, peptides and moisturiser that the skin needs to encourage hair growth.

"My main advice to anyone looking to grow thicker brows is that if you don't trust yourself to be restrained with the tweezers, then leave it to a professional brow therapist. Much like a hair stylist, it's important for them to develop a relationship with you and learn to understand your hair growth pattern and how to frame your face as the brows grow in.

"In the meantime, gently brush your brows daily with a spoolie; exfoliate once a week using a mix of olive oil and sea salt and moisturise using castor oil or brow strengthener every evening to stimulate and nourish the brows."

Which salon brow treatments do you recommend for thicker-looking brows?

"Brow lamination can sculpt and set existing hairs into the perch arch, giving brows that appear fuller and more defined for up to six weeks.

"If your brows aren't growing in naturally, you may want to consider a helping hand in the form of microblading, which gives the illusion of having thicker brows. It is a semi-permanent makeup treatment where pigment is inserted into the skin much like hair strokes, to give a fuller brow if required for up to two years," Shavata explains.

