Being a supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski has had more than a few standout runway moments, but that's not to say that the 31-year-old doesn't excel in off-duty. In fact, Emily's day-to-day outfits are so often the object of our style lust, taking a look at some of her most unreal style moments felt long overdue.

What is Emily Ratajkowski's style like?

Where to start. The need-to-know piece of info here is that EmRata is nothing if not insanely versatile.

Her overall street style is hard to describe as she is dedicated to switching it up practically on the daily, but generally, the supermodel adores classic pieces with ultra-flattering silhouettes – blazers, shirts, cowboy boots, and the like – with the occasional splash of drama – think thong-revealing jeans and leather thigh-slit skirts.

What brands does Emily Ratajkowski wear?

Emily certainly doesn't discriminate – she is more than happy to don pieces by smaller independent labels as well as the major fashion houses. This summer she has been loving 1970s vibes, sporting paisley mini dresses by Miaou, printed mesh flares by KNWLS and tall suede boots by Sonora.

However, it would be remiss of us not to mention her deep fondness for the micro skirt. Granted, Miu Miu led the way, showcasing its ultra-short version on the SS22 runway, but EmRata picked up the baton and rocked the micro skirt like no other, wearing pieces featuring the daring length by Adanola and Tank Air.

Hello! Fashion shares Emily Ratajkowski's most unreal street style moments:

Emily Ratajkowski in…a see-through midi

Emily Ratajkowski in…a ruffled blouse

Emily Ratajkowski in…a thigh-slit skirt

Emily Ratajkowski in…capri leggings

Emily Ratajkowski in…thong-revealing jeans

Emily Ratajkowski in…a blazer dress

Emily Ratajkowski in…a polo neck and cowboy boots

Emily Ratajkowski in…a cut-out jersey dress

