Lady Amelia Windsor champions Ukrainian fashion designer in latest photoshoot

Lady Amelia Windsor loves a look rooted in nostalgia – that much, we know for sure. Once quick glance at her Instagram feed and it's clear to see that Prince Harry's cousin is a Y2K girl at heart. Baby braids, lace slips and chunky trainers – you get the picture.

And so, it comes as no surprise that the 27-year-old's latest style moment wouldn't look out of place on a noughties album cover – and we are very much here for it.

The young royal, known for her exceptional sartorial ability, starred in a recent photo shoot and shared some of the images on Instagram with her 103K followers. Having proven herself as something of an ethical fashion champion – Lady Amelia frequently wears pieces by sustainability-focused labels as well as vintage finds – yet again, she turned to a brand with "longevity" at its core.

Sporting a charcoal grey glittery halter dress by Ukrainian-born Petar Petrov's eponymous label, Lady Amelia looked radiant, and utterly ready for the festive season.

Founded in Vienna in 2009, the brand prides itself on offering pieces that bring "razor sharp tailoring, fluid fabrics and distinctive prints" to the fore. And Lady Amelia is in excellent company – Petar Petrov's clientele includes the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kristen Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Each season is built on the previous with a precise sense of reinvention to create pieces with versatility and longevity at the fore," according to the brand.

Photographed by Patch Bell, the young royal paired her scoop-neck midi dress with a pair of shiny block-heel loafers which took things back in time even further, harking back to the chunky shoe trend that dominated the 1990s. Finishing off her look with a gold medallion-style necklace and an assortment of gemstone rings, the young royal staked a claim for the title of 'Most Fashionable Royal' – it's fair to say she has our backing.

