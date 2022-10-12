﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor turns heads in slinky leather outfit

The royal looked incredible in this stunning outfit…

Lady Amelia Windsor looked incredible on the opening night of Tango After Dark, wearing a sensational, all-black outfit.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor loves this cult skincare product and it's just dropped in the Amazon Prime sale

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin wowed in a beautiful leather jacket by Courreges which she layered over a black top and a slinky satin skirt. She added chunky boots and layers of gold jewellery and wore her golden blonde locks in a lightly waved style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

We last saw the royal share a picture on Instagram a few days ago, sporting a pale orange number by sustainable brand Omnes. Lady Amelia was a true tangerine dream in the dress, which featured a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape.

MORE: 15 royals who have strutted their stuff on the runway

Sustainability is really important to the 27-year-old.

Amelia looked incredible in her leather jacket

She previously gave HELLO! her tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical, explaining: "Love the items in there, washing them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read.

Courrèges appliqué-logo cropped vinyl jacket, £720, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

"If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor's daring tattoos – the meaning behind her ink revealed

The royal also loves sustainable furniture, after all, fashion and interiors go hand-in-hand. "I love Golborne Road second-hand furniture market every Friday morning. It became a wonderful ritual, I used to go every week when I lived there. There is always the best atmosphere and you could redecorate your entire home for cheap as chips."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amelia windsor

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back