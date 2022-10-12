Lady Amelia Windsor turns heads in slinky leather outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor looked incredible on the opening night of Tango After Dark, wearing a sensational, all-black outfit.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin wowed in a beautiful leather jacket by Courreges which she layered over a black top and a slinky satin skirt. She added chunky boots and layers of gold jewellery and wore her golden blonde locks in a lightly waved style.

We last saw the royal share a picture on Instagram a few days ago, sporting a pale orange number by sustainable brand Omnes. Lady Amelia was a true tangerine dream in the dress, which featured a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape.

Sustainability is really important to the 27-year-old.

Amelia looked incredible in her leather jacket

She previously gave HELLO! her tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical, explaining: "Love the items in there, washing them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read.

Courrèges appliqué-logo cropped vinyl jacket, £720, Farfetch

"If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

The royal also loves sustainable furniture, after all, fashion and interiors go hand-in-hand. "I love Golborne Road second-hand furniture market every Friday morning. It became a wonderful ritual, I used to go every week when I lived there. There is always the best atmosphere and you could redecorate your entire home for cheap as chips."

