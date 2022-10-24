The 15 women with the most influential style in the world might surprise you According to Google, this is whose style is being searched the most

A new study has revealed the women with the most influential style around the world, with singer Ariana Grande taking the top spot.

The study analysed the latest Google search data for various style related terms for over 200 famous women around the world to establish who has the most influential style.

Ariana Grande takes first place

Singer and actress Ariana Grande took the top spot with an average of 59,150 searches being made each month around the world for terms related to her style. "In fact, the search term 'Ariana Grande outfits' is searched globally at an average of 31,000 times each month," explained the report.

The woman with the second most influential style is supermodel Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner receives an average of 57,190 monthly searches for terms related to her style with the most popular term being 'Kendall Jenner style' which receives an average of 13,000 monthly searches globally.

Sisters Kendall, Kylie and Kim all made the list

Billie Eilish ranks third with 52,300 average monthly searches being made globally for her fashion. The Happier Than Ever hitmaker saw significant interest for the search term ‘Billie Eilish outfits’ which has 22,000 average monthly searches and ‘Billie Eilish street style’ which has 8,500 monthly searches globally.

In fourth place is the newly titled Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton. The former Duchess of Cambridge has 41,800 average monthly searches made globally for her fashion. "When broken down, the search term 'Kate Middleton fashion' is searched 9,500 times each month around the world as is the term 'Kate Middleton style' which is searched 15,000 times monthly," explained the study.

The Princess of Wales garners 41,800 average monthly searches

With 33,800 global searches a month Kim Kardashian takes fifth place. The reality television star turned fashion entrepreneur, lawyer and Skims magnate has an average of 10,000 global searches made each month for her outfits and 4,900 for her style.

The woman with the sixth most influential style in the world is supermodel and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber with 32,220 monthly global searches for her style. Out of all the celebrities analysed, Hailey Bieber ranked highest when it came to searches for her street style with the term 'Hailey Bieber street style' being searched 12,500 times each month on average.

'Hailey Bieber street style' is searched 12,500 times each month on average.

Yet another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has an entry in the top ten, with Kylie Jenner ranking seventh. The billionaire has 31,200 monthly global searches being made for terms related to her style, including searches for her ‘outfits’ alone gaining 13,000 monthly average searches. Singer and Fenty founder Rihanna has the eighth most influential style in the world. "Rihanna's style is searched 27,700 times each month around the globe. Searches for Rihanna's street style in particular gains 3,900 monthly global searches."

Bella Hadid has the ninth most influential style with 27,500 monthly global searches for her fashion. When broken down, the search term 'Bella Hadid street style' is Googled 11,000 times each month on average, as well as the term 'Bella Hadid outfits' being Googled 7,500 times.

Zendaya's style is one of the most sought after in the world

Rounding out the top ten is the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana. Despite her death in 1997, Princess Diana's style is still one of the most sought after around the world. There are 26,030 searches for Princess Diana’s style each month around the world, in particular the search term 'Princess Diana fashion' is Googled 7,000 times each month globally.

Other names that have the most influential style in the world are Audrey Hepburn that ranks 11th with 25,050 monthly global searches for her style, singer Selena Gomez who ranks 12th with 24,300 monthly global searches and Meghan Markle, whose style is searched 23,880 times, putting her in 13th place. Last but not least, Euphoria star Zendaya comes in 15th place.

The 15 women with the most influential style around the world (according to Google):

1 Ariana Grande

2 Kendall Jenner

3 Billie Eilish

4 Kate Middleton

5 Kim Kardashian

6 Hailey Bieber

7 Kylie Jenner

8 Rihanna

9 Bella Hadid

10 Princess Diana

11 Audrey Hepburn

12 Selena Gomez

13 Meghan Markle

14 Gigi Hadid

15 Zendaya

