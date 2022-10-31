The most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 For what is Halloween if not a major photo opportunity

October 31st has finally arrived, but make no mistake, the fact that Halloween falls on a Monday didn't mean that celebs went in for low-key, weekday celebrations. Far from it. Instead, this year the A-listers seemed even more determined than usual to nail spooky season by turning Halloween into a big weekend blowout. Halloweekend, if you will.

MORE: The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022

Every year, plenty of celebrities go super hard with their costumes – with talented stylists at their beck and call, their looks are almost destined to pack a punch.

READ: The most fashionable Halloween costumes for 2022

From Kim Kardashian covering herself head-to-toe in blue paint to channel X-Men character Mystique, to Hailey Bieber's floral vintage YSL tribute – suffice to say, this year was even better than the last. Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski had us falling over ourselves over their major cowboy moments, whereas actress trio Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes looked incredible in full Hocus Pocus-inspired garb.

Hello! Fashion shares the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022:

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul's Bride of Frankenstein was nothing short of legendary. Bonus points for staging a full-on photoshoot with a spooky laboratory backdrop.

Emily Ratajkowski

Taking the Cowgirlcore trend to new heights, the supermodel looked incredible in her Western-inspired gothic getup.

Kim Kardashian

Staging a major Marvel moment, Kim looked out of this world as superhero Mystique.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey looked unreal in custom L.A. Roxx as she recreated Laetitia Casta's iconic 1999 YSL rose wedding dress runway moment.

Vanessa Hudgens

Halloween queen Vanessa harked back to Natalie Portman's unforgettable, and really quite terrifying, performance in Black Swan.

Kendall Jenner

Denim knickers? That’s commitment to the cause, if ever we saw it. Dressed as Toy Story’s Jessie, Kendall proved that her love for the Western trend knows no bounds.

Megan Fox

Megan gave Lily James a run for her money as Pamela Anderson, with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly joining in the action as Tommy Lee.

Paris Hilton

Paris went down the anime route, channelling her childhood hero Sailor Moon in a totally bedazzled ensemble.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes

Riverdale besties Lili, Madelaine and Camila completely nailed the assignment with their Hocus Pocus-inspired looks.

Lizzo

As if we couldn't love her any more, Lizzo went as Marge Simpson. Nothing short of exceptional.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.