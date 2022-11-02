This is going to be the biggest SS23 hair trend according to Princess Diana's hairdresser

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

"Slick hair, sculpted edges and defined curls are the hair trend that gripped Fashion Month," explains legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight.

The industry icon is known for his work with celebrities including Princess Diana, Kate Moss and Lady Gaga, and for his collaborations with fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Burberry.

MORE: Laura Whitmore just showed off the ultimate party season hairstyle we can't wait to copy

RELATED: 5 reasons your hair doesn't grow according to an expert

Sam McKnight creating the wet look backstage at Dries Van Noten

He's clearly passionate about the wet look trend, not only was he entrusted to create the looks for some of the most hotly anticipated shows on the fashion calendar... In December the entrepreneur is launching his latest product from his cult-favourite haircare brand 'Hair By Sam McKnight.' The Self Control Gel (available soon on Space NK) was created to master a multitude of styling looks from the slicked back ponytail to the undone, wet look and keeping the looks in place.

While we wait for the release of his latest product, we spoke to Sam about how he achieved various slicked hair looks on the models he and his team styled during Fashion Month and exactly what products are needed to master the trend.

Get The Wet Hair Look with Sam McKnight:

Balmain SS23

"Hair this season was designed around the cast, everyone was different. With 120 models it was quite a feat!," Sam explains, "Boys were natural with a touch of Happy Endings to defluff and define. Textured hair was either left natural or braided, brilliantly done by our incredible 20 braid specialists. Another section of models had small controlled wet silhouettes in a casual organic way using L'Oreal Pro Full Volume Mousse and my Self Control Gel which is launching soon."

MORE: 5 quick hairstyles for an instant-glam effect according to an expert

RELATED: 80s hairstyles that are still trending now according to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist

Dries Van Noten SS23

The wet look hair at Dries Van Noten had, "A masculine vibe with a rockabilly edge" Sam explains. Models locks were coiffed with Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Spray, Happy Endings Nourishing Balm and Self Control Gel.

16 Arlington SS23

The ultra glossy looks that graced the 16 Arlington show work on various hair textures, "This show was all about healthy gorgeous hair” Sam tells us, "with each model making the most of their own individual identity and texture." In order to achieve the look he explains, "start by refreshing the hair using the Lazy Girl Biodegradable Cleanse Cloths or opt for the Lazy Girl Biodegradable Spray to banish excess oil, makeup and impurities from the hairline. Next use the Mr Smith Serum and my Self Control Gel to add shine, shape and define the curls."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.