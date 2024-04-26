Pearl skin is spring’s biggest makeup trend: MUA Sam Chapman shows us how

Garnering over 40 million views on TikTok, Pearl Skin is trending for spring.

2024's update of former looks Glazed Donut, Dolphin Skin and Glass Skin, it is inspired by the luminous sheen of pearls and a luxe champagne, oyster and rosy pink colour palette.

What is Pearl Skin?

Rather than the dewy, wet-look textures before, it has a milkier, almost satin finish with subtle highlighter placement on the apples of the cheeks, cheekbones and forehead to create a strobe effect.

Thanks to its easy to blend liquid and cream products creating a natural, lived-in radiance, the look is ultra flattering on most skin types.

Luminous, lightweight textures form the basis for Pearl Skin

We asked makeup artist, and renowned content creator Sam Chapman to give us the 411 in creating the look using Clarins' new Tinted Oleo-Serum.

Sam Chapman shares her pro tips to create Pearl Skin

Follow her easy how-to demo for perfect Pearl Skin...

Sam Chapman's step-by-step guide to achieve Pearl Skin

Sam makes the look easily achievable with her step-by-step guide

