Pearl skin is spring’s biggest makeup trend: MUA Sam Chapman shows us how

Garnering over 40 million views on TikTok, Pearl Skin is trending for spring.
2024's update of former looks Glazed Donut, Dolphin Skin and Glass Skin, it is inspired by the luminous sheen of pearls and a luxe champagne, oyster and rosy pink colour palette.
What is Pearl Skin?
Rather than the dewy, wet-look textures before, it has a milkier, almost satin finish with subtle highlighter placement on the apples of the cheeks, cheekbones and forehead to create a strobe effect.
Thanks to its easy to blend liquid and cream products creating a natural, lived-in radiance, the look is ultra flattering on most skin types.
We asked makeup artist, and renowned content creator Sam Chapman to give us the 411 in creating the look using Clarins' new Tinted Oleo-Serum.
Follow her easy how-to demo for perfect Pearl Skin...
Sam Chapman's step-by-step guide to achieve Pearl Skin
- "Start with the Clarins SOS Primer in Luminosity. Work that all over the skin with your hands.
- Move onto the Tinted Oleo-Serum: one drop for one side of your face, working it in with a brush. If you want a really minimal finish, use your hands to work it in. This serum offers you eight hours of hydration.
- Now on to the Instant Concealer. I'm using the lightest shade here (00) as it's going just underneath my eyes.
- And here we have the Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D Waterproof. A very feathery, lightweight mascara that does not shift and leaves you very pretty, fluttery lashes.
- Finally, the SOS Primer in Radiance. You'll see how it gives a lovely pearl sheen – work that all over the cheek and the brow bone. If your collar bones are on display, you can do them, too. There you go – that's it. Pearl skin."
Shop Sam Chapman's favourite Clarins products for Pearl Skin
Shop all the products to create the Pearl Skin look at your local Clarins counter or via the Clarins website.