The Zara Hair collection has landed and it's *chef's kiss*

Since its launch in 2021, Zara Beauty has become a major player. Known for its affordable makeup and impeccable fragrance dupes, it has now added to its beauty offering with Zara Hair.

The colourful range consists of six styling essentials: a texturising spray to add grip to your hair, a volumising mousse for big root lift, blowdry spray for megawatt shine, smoothing hair balm, style-setting hairspray and a frizz reducing curl activator. And all products are designed with diversity in mind, catering to all hair types and textures. Bravo Zara, Bravo.

Zara Hair's initial launch, if you cast your minds back, included two sparkly glitter 'hair makeup' products that were perfect for party season but this collection is a little more suited to everyday styling. Every product is priced at a reasonable £15.99 but when we tested them, we can honestly say the quality is good enough to rival high-end alternatives at three times the price.

© Instagram / @zara We love Zara Beauty's latest haircare launch

Launching in collaboration with hair pro and renowned hairstylist Guido Palau, whose clients include Miley Cyrus, Lila Moss and Lady Gaga, the Zara Hair range proves that you can get professional products without the hefty price tag.

Talking about the collaboration, it seems Guido's creative vision came at the right time for Zara: "I have known the people at Zara for over 20 years and so it felt like a very natural progression of our relationship – and Zara were very keen to get into new categories in the beauty division."

Not a man to do things by halves either, Guido Palau, enlisted the help of Kaia Gerber to announce his collaboration with Zara and we can't think of anyone more suited to the brand than the 22-year-old model.

From where we stand, the latest hair collection is just the start of Zara Beauty opening up its beauty department. We predict big things from the high street retailer as it turns itself from not only the go-to destination to shop for your wardrobe essentials and statement accessories but, the place to top up your beauty stash too.