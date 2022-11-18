Lady Amelia Windsor recycles the perfect LBD for glittering outing The socialite swapped her go-to colourful concoctions for a monochrome look

While she may be known for her experimental taste, penchant for colourbomb looks and of course, a zest for sustainable pieces, Lady Amelia Windsor isn’t afraid to strip down her style. The socialite did just that on Thursday evening as she attended the presentation of a new jewellery collection by SALOME and artist Claire Luxton.

For the social occasion, Lady Amelia sported a modest black dress featuring a high-waisted neckline, a sleeveless silhouette and a rich midnight hue. Exuding a feminine simplicity, the number, crafted by Annie Officiel, was a welcome addition to the star's monochrome wardrobe.

The 27-year-old finessed her aesthetic by slipping on a ribbed, fuchsia pink cropped puffer jacket for an extra layer of warmth and slipped into some black tights and a pair of leather boots.

A pop of colour was added to her look in the form of a boho-style handbag, ideal for the socialite's evening essentials.

Lady Amelia Windsor recycled her go-to staple piece for the event

She wore her caramel hair down loose and opted for her signature natural makeup look. A defined brow, flawless complexion and a glossy lip accentuated the star's modelesque features.

The LBD has become Lady Amelia's staple piece for winter. The fashionista rewore the locally-sourced number last week during a day out, transporting us back to the noughties with what she decided to pair the dress with.

The socialite layered up in a cropped pink jacket

Prince Harry's cousin decided to shake things up a bit by marrying the seasonless garment with a pair of leggings that cut off at the ankle. Opting for a Disney Channel circa 2005 vibe – think Ashley Tisdale, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' iconic red carpet legging combos – Lady Amelia threw it back to the noughties while retaining a contemporary all-black colour palette.

The star completed her look by slipping on some black trainers for an on-the-go feel. She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose as she snapped a pretty mirror selfie.

