﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

11 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years

Zig-a-zig-ah

...
11 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years
You're reading

11 stylish Spice Girls tour moments over the years

1/10
Next

Remember Duchess Meghan's sell-out engagement coat? It's gone on sale with a BIG discount
Geri Halliwell wearing the union jack dress at the brit awards with the spice girls
1/10

As Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Mel C prepare to hit the stage for the new Spice Girls tour (sans Victoria Beckham - sob!), we take a look back at some of the best - and most stylish - Spice Girls tour moments over the years. From the 1997 BRIT Awards (remember Geri's Union Jack dress?) to the 2012 London Olympics, the band really know how to give us what we want what we really really want when it comes to stage costumes...

 

 

Ginger Spice

Probably one of the most iconic dresses of all time - Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress she wore to the 1997 Brit Awards. The mini dress featured a flag of the United Kingdom, the Union Jack, on the front, and a white CND symbol emblazoned on the black-coloured back of the dress. And, for those of you who don't know, the dress held the Guinness World Record for the most expensive piece of popstar clothing dealt at auction when it was sold for £41,320 in 1998.

 

REVEALED: Geri's hair colour for the Spice Girls tour! 

Spice Girls wearing leather on stage
2/10

All the leather

When the Spice Girls performed at the 2000 Europe MTV Music Awards in Stockholm, they donned leather outfits. Victoria Beckham ditched her signature 'Posh' look for something a little sexier, in the form of a red leather catsuit.

Victoria Beckham on stage with the Spice Girls
3/10

Posh Spice

She may be a super successful fashion designer now, with an amazing sense of style, but Victoria Beckham wore some wow-worthy outfits during her Spice Girls days. When asked if she has any fashion regrets, she told Grazia: "Have you seen some of the Spice Girls outfits?! Some looks have been quite bold. But they’re part of my journey and what’s made me who I am today, so I don’t regret them. Life’s too short to regret outfit choices!"

 

PHOTOS! David and Victoria Beckham's best date night outfits

The Spice Girls performing at the Victoria's Secret show
4/10

Their Victoria's Secret debut

When the Spice Girls performed at the 12th Victoria's Secret Fashion show in Hollywood, they wore military-inspired outfits. While Victoria, Mel C and Emma kept it demure, Mel B and Geri raised eyebrows with their more revealing outfits.

Mel C on the spice girls tour
5/10

Sporty Spice

In an interview with Refinery29, Mel C was asked about the tracksuits she used to wear in her Spice Girls days, and where the look 'Sporty' attitude came from. "I dressed that way because I come from the Northwest of England, and when I was a kid, that's what we all wore. When we went to the park and hung out with our friends, we were all in tracksuits," she explained. "When I moved to London, I was at performing arts college training to be a dancer, so, of course, I was still in my tracksuit. When the Spice Girls happened, I was going along to rehearsals, still in my tracksuit."

 

GET PERSONAL: Meet the Spice Boys! The husbands and partners

The Spice Girls sparkly costumes during the spice girls tour
6/10

Glitz 'n' glamour

If anyone can bring the sparkles, it's the Spice Girls. When the girls reunited for the 2007 world tour, they gave us head to toe sparkles and we love it. Props to Mel C who even wore a bedazzled tracksuit.

Emma Bunton wearing pink on stage during the Spice Girls tour
7/10

Baby Spice

Emma Bunton was known for her love of pink and babydoll dresses, and in an interview with iNews, she was asked if she was ever fed up of being 'Baby Spice'. She replied: "No! I was quite happy. I was the youngest, of course, and I loved being at home with my mum, and didn't feel embarrassed about that. Because I knew that I was doing all the business stuff as well. The way I dressed, the fact that I was homely, that was not all of me."

 

GET INSPIRED: Celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair like Emma

Mel B wearing leopard print during the Spice Girls tour
8/10

Scary Spice

Mel B was known for being the scary one, and what's more scarier than a leopard print catsuit? The garish print was Mel's signature look, and nowadays it's a key fashion trend. Such a trendsetter, that one!

The Spice Girls at the 2012 London Olympics
9/10

The 2012 Olympics

For the 2012 Olympics, the Spice Girls - including VB - stormed the stage on top of London cabs and had the whole world giving the Girl Power sign.

 

DID YOU KNOW? You can now stay in the Spice Girls movie bus for £99-a-night on Airbnb?

The Spice Girls at the 2012 London Olympics
10/10

What a look!

For their stage costumes, Victoria Beckham had her pal, Giles Deacon, create a classic Posh mini dress with an exaggerated train of billowing ruffles. Geri Halliwell looked stunning in a red strapless dress by Suzanne Neville - note the Union Jack detail into the large bustle of the dress. Emma Bunton was girly (but of course!) in a pink Maggie Cooke mini dress. Mel C kept it sporty in a fitted white jumpsuit with flare legs. Last but not least, Mel B dazzled in a twinkling crystal catsuit by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

 

YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS: A photo of a teenage Prince Harry hanging out with the Spice Girls

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...