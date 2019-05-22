Geri Horner just dyed her hair - and wait until you see it! Ginger is back...

I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want - Geri Horner's new ginger hair. That's right - Ginger Spice is back and she's looking better than ever. The 46-year-old Spice Girl - who is preparing for the ultimate comeback tour - has revealed her new look on Instagram, showing off a brand new look. Wearing a white halterneck dress - reminiscent of Duchess Meghan's wedding reception gown - the mum-of-two can be seen with long flowing ginger hair. She captioned the shot: "Ginger is back! Thanks to @lorealhair." She added: "Preference shade 74 Mango. #Spiceworld2019 #girlpower #worthit #HouseofGinger."

Photo: David Venni for L’Oreal Paris

Celebrities rushed to comment on her photos, with ITV star Rylan Clark-Neal writing: "I'm dead." And Courteney Act commented: "Ahhhh! I just got such a kick out of this!" And Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown gave her seal of approval, commenting: "Yesssss!!!"

Photo: David Venni for L’Oreal Paris

In a video on Instagram Stories, the Spice Girl could be seen with her hair covered in a towel wrapped around her head. Looking excited yet nervous, she said to camera: "I haven't had ginger hair for over twenty years, I think it is, so I'm a bit scared."

She needn't be fearful because she looks absolutely incredible and her 893k fans rushed in with the likes and the comments.

It may have taken over twenty years for her to get back to her ginger roots, but Geri's approach to beauty is spot on. In an interview with Red magazine, she said: "Age is a gift. I’ve got a few more wrinkles, but I’ve also got more discernment, more wisdom – it’s a trade-off."

Well, now she has shiny red hair. And the best news? We can all go out and copy her by buying L’Oréal Paris Preference in shade 74 Mango for £7.99. Right, we think it's time for Mel C to bring back her streaky highlights, Mel B to bring back her stunning afro, and Emma Bunton to get those bunches back, and then they'll be ready to zig-a-zig-ah back on stage.